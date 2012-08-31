UPDATE 1-Chile Enersis says seeks new appraisal of Endesa assets

SANTIAGO Aug 31 Chile-based regional energy
group Enersis said on Friday it will push forward with a
controversial $8.02 billion capital increase and will comply
with a regulator request to re-appraise the properties parent
company Endesa is planning to put up for the operation.
Minority shareholders and analysts have questioned the
valuation of the assets Spain's Endesa plans to back
the deal with, which it puts at $4.86 billion.
Enersis has started to search for an independent
appraiser, it said in a statement to Chile's regulator.
Endesa has "expressed interest" in continuing plans for the
capital increase and had called for a shareholders' meeting,
Enersis added, but did not provide a date.