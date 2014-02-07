UPDATE 1-Enersis, Endesa Chile's 2013 profits surge, beat forecast

* Higher generation, asset consolidation boost Enersis
* Endesa Chile's profit increases on lower generation costs
SANTIAGO Feb 7 Chile-based regional energy
group Enersis and its generation unit Endesa Chile on Friday
announced big leaps in 2013 net profit, beating market
forecasts.
Profit at Enersis shot up 74.5 percent to $1.3
billion on higher generation, consolidation of assets from a
recent capital increase, and a regulatory decision in Argentina.
A Reuters poll of analysts had forecast profit would come in at
around $1.2 billion.
Leading Chilean electricity generator Endesa Chile
said on Friday its net profit jumped 51 percent to $675.7
million, boosted by lower generation costs. A Reuters poll of
analysts had forecast profit would come in at around $587.1
million.
Enersis, the Latin American investment arm of Spanish energy
company Endesa, has operations in Argentina, Brazil,
Chile, Colombia and Peru with installed generation of around
14,832 megawatts.
A commodities boom and a growing middle class have pushed up
energy demand in Latin America.
Enersis' earnings before interest, tax and depreciation and
amortization rose 15.6 percent to around $4.5 billion.
Endesa Chile's EBITDA rose 21 percent to roughly $1.9
billion.