Chile Entel to invest $2.2 billion through 2015

SANTIAGO, April 25 Chilean mobile telephone operator Entel said on Thursday it plans to invest $2.2 billion through 2015, with a focus on operations in Chile and Peru.

The company will invest $700 million this year, up from $521 million last year.

