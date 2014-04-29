版本:
Chile's Entel sees $2.8 bln investment to 2016

SANTIAGO, April 29 Chilean telecoms firm Entel said on Tuesday that it planned to invest $2.8 bln over the next three years to improve its operations in Chile and Peru.

The company said at its annual general meeting that over $2 billion of those funds were earmarked for its home country, where it is the largest mobile phone operator.

Entel has enjoyed double-digit revenue growth in recent years, with sales of over $3 billion in 2013. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara, Editing by Franklin Paul)
