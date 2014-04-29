UPDATE 1-Chile's Entel sees $2.8 bln investment over next 3 years

UPDATE 2-Amazon's arrival sounds wake-up bell for Australia's sleepy retailers
* Amazon says will open an online shopfront service in Australia
(New throughout, adds details on investment, debt issue)
SANTIAGO, April 29 Chilean telecoms firm Entel said on Tuesday that it planned to invest $2.8 bln over the next three years to develop its network for high-speed 3G and 4G mobile technology in Chile and Peru.
The company said at its annual general meeting that $2.1 billion of those funds were earmarked for its home country, where it is the largest mobile phone operator.
It was evaluating issuing around $600 million of debt this year, it added.
Entel has enjoyed double-digit revenue growth in recent years, with sales of over $3 billion in 2013. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara, Editing by Franklin Paul and David Gregorio)
* Amazon says will open an online shopfront service in Australia
HONG KONG, April 20 Asian stocks erased early losses and edged higher on Thursday as signs of resilience emerged in some markets, while steadying commodity prices - especially for oil - prompted some bargain hunting among investors.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04202017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Coal Minister Piyush Goyal to speak at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya at an event in New Delhi. 12:00 am: Housing & Urban Development Minister V