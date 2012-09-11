版本:
Chile telecom operator Entel gets $400 million bank loan

SANTIAGO, Sept 11 Chilean mobile telephone operator Entel said on Tuesday it received a $400 million loan from a syndicate of international banks.

Entel said the funds would be destined to repay debt.

