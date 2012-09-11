版本:
UPDATE 1-Chile telecom operator Entel gets $400 mln bank loan

SANTIAGO, Sept 11 Chilean mobile telephone operator Entel said on Tuesday it received a $400 million loan from a syndicate of international banks destined chiefly to repay debt and partly to fund new investments.

Entel said it had subscribed the 5-year loan with a consortium of banks led by Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU).

The operator said in April it would invest around $3 billion over the next three years.

