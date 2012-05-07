版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 8日

Chile Entel Q1 profit flat yr/yr at 52.48 bln pesos

SANTIAGO, May 7 First quarter results for
Chilean mobile telephone operator Entel as released on
Mo nday ( figures in billions of pesos).	
                    Jan-March 2012            Jan-March 2011	
 Net profit         52.481                       52.441         
       	
 Revenue            338.85                       292.04         
      	
 EPS (pesos)        221.88                       221.72

