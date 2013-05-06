版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 7日 星期二 04:33 BJT

Chile's Entel Q1 net profit falls 29 pct on accounting changes

SANTIAGO May 6 Chilean mobile telephone operator Entel said on Monday its first-quarter net profit dropped 29 percent compared with the same quarter last year on accounting changes that led to higher operational costs.

Net profit reached 37.233 billion pesos ($78.8 million) in the first three months of the year, Entel said.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐