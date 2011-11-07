版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 8日 星期二 03:22 BJT

Chilean Entel Q3 profit up 0.6 pct yr/yr

 Nov 7 Third-quarter results for Chilean mobile
telephone operator Entel ENT.SN as released on Monday
(figures in billions of pesos unless otherwise stated)
            July-Sept 2011           July-Sept 2010
 Net profit         46.201                    45.932
 Revenue           305.701                   265.988
 EPS (pesos)       195.33                    194.20
 ($1 = 515.14 Chilean pesos at the end of September)
 (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐