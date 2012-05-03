版本:
2012年 5月 3日

BHP says Chile Escondida mine output unaffected

SANTIAGO May 3 Output at Chile's giant Escondida copper mine, the world's largest, has not been affected by a protest by a group of contract workers who blocked some roads to the deposit in a dispute over bonuses, majority owner BHP Billiton said on Thursday.

Escondida union secretary Marcelo Tapia earlier told Reuters that "productive processes" had been partially interrupted by the labor action.

