Chile's Escondida copper mine OKs $3.4 bln desalination plant

July 25 The world's largest copper mine, Chile's Escondida, approved the construction of a $3.43 billion sea-water desalination plant, BHP Billiton said on Thursday.

BHP Billiton, which holds a 57.5 percent stake in the red metal mine, will put up $1.97 billion of the total investment.
