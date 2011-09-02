UPDATE 1-Chile Escondida copper mine lifts force majeure

* Market estimates Escondida strike loss at over 40,000 T
SANTIAGO, Sept 2 Chile's Escondida copper mine,
the world's biggest, said on Friday that it had lifted force
majeure declared on concentrate shipments late last month amid
a two-week strike.
Escondida, which extracts 7 percent of the world's copper
and is majority-owned by BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) (BLT.L),
declared force majeure on July 27. It announced it lifted the
force majeure in a statement to Chile's market regulator.
The force majeure applied to sales of copper concentrate,
which is the crushed, unrefined mineral. Concentrate represents
about 72 percent of Escondida's annual output.
"Minera Escondida has informed the (market regulator) that
from today it has informed its clients that the previously
declared force majeure is over," the mine's operator said in a
statement.
It gave no details on lost output.
Escondida previously said the strike did not have a
significant impact, though the strike is believed to have cost
BHP more than 40,000 tonnes of copper production.
The protracted strike at Escondida could push a global
shortfall of copper concentrate deeper into deficit this year.
It was the second supply-positive development in top global
copper producer Chile in a matter of hours.
Before dawn on Friday, a union source at the world's No. 3
copper mine, Chile's Collahuasi, said workers had decided not
to stage a threatened 24-hour stoppage after accepting a deal
proposed by the mine's operator.
