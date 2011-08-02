Escondida strike negotiations on 'right path'-union

BRIEF-Kitov announces settlement agreement with minority shareholder of recently acquired Tyrnovo
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Aug 2 Negotiations between workers and the world's top copper mine, Chile's Escondida, were on the right path to end a 12-day strike that has fanned supply fears, a union leader said on Tuesday.
Union leader Marcelo Tapia said workers could vote later on Tuesday or Wednesday if mine operator BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) (BLT.L) makes a new proposal. (Reporting by Moises Avila; Editing by Dale Hudson)
* Kirin Holdings Co Ltd plans to buy Mandalay Brewery of Myanmar for an estimated several hundred million yen - Nikkei
* Hongkong Meisheng Culture Company Ltd reports 6.9 percent stake in JAKKS Pacific Inc as of February 2, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kbHqIp) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)