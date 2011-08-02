Escondida strike negotiations on 'right path'-union

ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Aug 2 Negotiations between workers and the world's top copper mine, Chile's Escondida, were on the right path to end a 12-day strike that has fanned supply fears, a union leader said on Tuesday.

Union leader Marcelo Tapia said workers could vote later on Tuesday or Wednesday if mine operator BHP Billiton ( BHP.AX ) ( BLT.L ) makes a new proposal. (Reporting by Moises Avila; Editing by Dale Hudson)