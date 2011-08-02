版本:
Escondida strike negotiations on 'right path'-union

 ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Aug 2 Negotiations between
workers and the world's top copper mine, Chile's Escondida,
were on the right path to end a 12-day strike that has fanned
supply fears, a union leader said on Tuesday.
 Union leader Marcelo Tapia said workers could vote later on
Tuesday or Wednesday if mine operator BHP Billiton (BHP.AX)
(BLT.L) makes a new proposal.
 (Reporting by Moises Avila; Editing by Dale Hudson)

