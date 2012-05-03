版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 3日 星期四 22:47 BJT

Contractor protest hampers Chile Escondida ops

SANTIAGO May 3 Operations at Chile's giant Escondida copper mine, the world's largest, have been partially affected by a protest by a group of contract workers who have blocked some roads to the deposit in a bonus dispute, a union leader said on Thursday.

"The interruption of the productive processes is partial, in some areas," Escondida union secretary Marcelo Tapia told Reuters. Escondida, which is majority owned by global miner BHP Billiton , produced 819,261 tonnes of copper last year compared with 1.09 million tonnes in 2010.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐