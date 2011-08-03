Strike deal elusive as Chile Escondida talks drag on

* Union, BHP negotiations enter second day

* Workers ready to vote on a new proposal-union

* Bonus key hurdle to end 13-day stoppage

By Moises Avila

ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Aug 3 Negotiations between workers and the world's top copper mine, Chile's Escondida, stretched into a second day on Wednesday as both sides seek an end to a nearly two-week strike that is fanning global supply fears.

Union officials and mine owner BHP Billiton resumed talks on Tuesday that were deadlocked over a bonus demand, which workers say is the only hurdle preventing an end to the strike that has raised the risk of more labor unrest in top producer Chile.

A deal appeared elusive as union leaders have been saying for days an agreement was within reach after BHP addressed most of their demands for improvements in a collective contract.

Negotiations were scheduled to resume on Wednesday and workers were ready to vote as soon as a new offer emerges, union sources told Reuters. Workers rejected a new offer on Friday.

The surprise strike has lasted longer than many industry insiders expected, halting operations at a mine that extracts 7 percent of the world's copper and keeping upward pressure on copper prices despite global growth jitters.

Strikers lowered their bonus demand to $8,700 on Monday in a bid to end the stoppage that is believed to have cost BHP nearly 40,000 tonnes so far. The miner, which says the strike is illegal, offered a bonus of $5,760 per worker in its proposal last week.

Demands for a bigger bonus, which is linked to BHP's earnings, highlight a growing risk for global miners as workers everywhere want a bigger share of record profits.

The last time Escondida workers downed tools in 2006 they also asked for a better distribution of BHP's soaring earnings. Copper prices then rallied on the stoppage.

The latest strike forced Escondida on July 27 to declare force majeure, a clause freeing it of liability for shipment delays.

Labor unrest and severe weather disruptions have buffeted the mining industry in Chile this year, which may cut its annual output target and deepen a global supply deficit.

Some in the copper industry fear that if BHP agrees to raise the bonus at Escondida, workers at other mines in Chile could follow suit with similar demands.

The world's No. 3 copper mine, Collahuasi, was hit with a 24-hour partial strike over the weekend. Workers at Collahuasi, which accounts for 3.3 percent of global mined copper, downed tools on Saturday over labor demands of their own, but ended their protest on Sunday.

The mine, owned jointly by Xstrata and Anglo American, said the disruption had little impact on output and most workers remained at their posts.

London copper bounced from a one-week low to end up on Tuesday. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange closed steady at $9,680 a tonne.

The Escondida strike caught Chile off guard, coming outside the collective bargaining process. It has raised the specter of increasingly unpredictable and volatile labor action.

In addition to BHP, Rio Tinto holds a 30 percent stake in Escondida and Japanese consortium Jeco a 12.5 percent stake. (Additional reporting and writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Michael Urquhart)