UPDATE 2-Strike deal elusive as Chile Escondida talks in limbo

By Moises Avila

ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Aug 3 Negotiations between workers and the world's top copper mine, Chile's Escondida, were in limbo on Wednesday as both sides had yet to agree on a contentious bonus demand key to end a nearly two-week strike.

Mine owner BHP Billiton ( BHP.AX ) ( BLT.L ) and union officials resumed talks on Tuesday that were deadlocked over a bonus demand, which workers say is the only hurdle preventing an end to a strike that raised the risk of labor unrest in top producer Chile.

Both sides kept mum about any talks on Wednesday amid mixed signals over a possible deal to lift a strike that has fanned global supply fears and kept upward pressure on prices.

"There are intentions for more talks and to resolve this conflict," said union leader Marcelo Tapia. "We only have their last offer, no new offer so far."

The surprise strike has lasted longer than many industry insiders expected, halting operations at a mine that extracts 7 percent of the world's copper and threatening to spread to other top mines.

A deal appeared elusive as union leaders have said for days an agreement was within reach after BHP addressed most of their demands for improvements in a collective contract.

Labor negotiations in Chile have proven volatile in the past with both sides pushing hard for concessions.

Workers rejected the company's latest offer on Friday, but this week lowered their demands to $8,700 in a bid to end the stoppage that is believed to have cost BHP nearly 40,000 tonnes. BHP, which says the strike is illegal, offered a bonus of $5,760 per worker in its proposal last week.

Soaring commodity prices have emboldened workers from Zambia to South Africa and Australia to demand a bigger share of the near record profits of mining giants like Anglo American ( AAL.L ) and Freeport McMoran ( FCX.N ).

Citing higher pay in Chile, the union at Indonesia's giant Grasberg copper mine, the world's second-biggest copper deposit, threatened to down tools again if Freeport fails to increase wages. [ID:nL3E7J31UB]

The last time Escondida workers downed tools in 2006 -- for 25 days -- they had similar demands for higher bonuses linked to lofty profits. Copper prices then rallied on the stoppage.

Copper hit three-week lows on Wednesday as prolonged U.S. economic gloom made investors overlook the Escondida strike. Copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 bid down at $9,530 a tonne from $9,680 on Tuesday. [ID:nL3E7J30A1]

UPHILL BATTLE

Labor unrest and severe weather disruptions have buffeted the mining industry in Chile this year, which may cut its annual output target and deepen a global supply deficit.

Some in the copper industry fear that if BHP agrees to raise the bonus at Escondida, workers at other mines in Chile could follow suit with similar demands.

"This could set a very dangerous precedent," Miguel Angel Duran, head of the country's Mining Council that represents the biggest miners in Chile, told Reuters. "We are worried because all these stoppages have been outside of the law."

Duran, who is a senior Anglo American executive, sees no signs of contagion, but said labor unrest made it difficult for miners in Chile to meet annual output expectations.

The Escondida strike caught Chile off guard, coming outside the collective bargaining process. It has raised the specter of increasingly unpredictable and volatile labor action.

The world's No. 3 copper mine, Collahuasi, was hit with a 24-hour partial strike over the weekend. Workers at Collahuasi, which accounts for 3.3 percent of global mined copper, downed tools on Saturday over labor demands of their own, but ended their protest on Sunday.

The mine, owned jointly by Xstrata XTA.L and Anglo American, said the disruption had little impact on output and most workers remained at their posts.