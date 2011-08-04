UPDATE 3-Chile Escondida stands ground, strike deal elusive

* Company refuses to improve bonus offer

* Unclear if sides met for talks on Wednesday

* Bonus key hurdle to end 13-day stoppage (Updates with BHP says bonus offer unchanged)

By Moises Avila

ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Aug 3 The world's top copper mine, Chile's Escondida, on Wednesday told workers it refused to improve a bonus offer as talks to end a 13-day strike that has fanned global supply fears appeared to stall.

Mine owner BHP Billiton ( BHP.AX ) ( BLT.L ) and union officials resumed talks on Tuesday that were deadlocked over a bonus demand, which workers say is the only hurdle preventing an end to a strike that raised the risk of labor unrest in top producer Chile.

It was unclear if the sides had held any talks on Wednesday and union leaders gave mixed signals about the real progress of negotiations.

There was no immediate comment from union leaders on the company's unchanged offer of a bonus worth $5,760. Workers had rejected the same offer last week.

"The company has fixed its position," Escondida's operator said in a statement. "It is our duty to take the necessary measures to resume our operations and protect the right to work."

The surprise strike has lasted longer than many industry insiders expected, halting operations at a mine that extracts 7 percent of the world's copper and threatening to spread to other top mines.

A deal appeared elusive as union leaders have said for days an agreement was within reach after BHP addressed most of their demands for improvements in a collective contract.

Labor negotiations in Chile have proven volatile in the past with both sides pushing hard for concessions.

Workers this week lowered their demands to $8,700 in a bid to end the stoppage that is believed to have cost BHP nearly 40,000 tonnes.

Soaring commodity prices have emboldened workers from Zambia to South Africa and Australia to demand a bigger share of the near record profits of mining giants like Anglo American ( AAL.L ) and Freeport McMoran ( FCX.N ).

Citing higher pay in Chile, the union at Indonesia's giant Grasberg copper mine, the world's second-biggest copper deposit, threatened to down tools again if Freeport fails to increase wages. [ID:nL3E7J31UB]

The last time Escondida workers downed tools in 2006 -- for 25 days -- they had similar demands for higher bonuses linked to lofty profits. Copper prices then rallied on the stoppage.

Copper hit three-week lows on Wednesday as prolonged U.S. economic gloom made investors overlook the Escondida strike. Copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 bid down at $9,530 a tonne from $9,680 on Tuesday. [ID:nL3E7J30A1] <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Take a Look on mining in Chile: [ID:nN1E76K24S] Reuters Insider Escondida link.reuters.com/ryk92s Graphic on Chile mines: r.reuters.com/gyz52s Graphic on Escondida output: r.reuters.com/has72s Timeline-Chile strikes of past 20 yrs [ID:nN1E76U03L] ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

UPHILL BATTLE

Labor unrest and severe weather disruptions have buffeted the mining industry in Chile this year, which may cut its annual output target and deepen a global supply deficit.

Some in the copper industry fear that if BHP agrees to raise the bonus at Escondida, workers at other mines in Chile could follow suit with similar demands.

"This could set a very dangerous precedent," Miguel Angel Duran, head of the country's Mining Council that represents the biggest miners in Chile, told Reuters. "We are worried because all these stoppages have been outside of the law."

Duran, who is a senior Anglo American executive, sees no signs of contagion, but said labor unrest made it difficult for miners in Chile to meet annual output expectations.

The Escondida strike caught Chile off guard, coming outside the collective bargaining process. It has raised the specter of increasingly unpredictable and volatile labor action.

The world's No. 3 copper mine, Collahuasi, was hit with a 24-hour partial strike over the weekend. Workers at Collahuasi, which accounts for 3.3 percent of global mined copper, downed tools on Saturday over labor demands of their own, but ended their protest on Sunday.

The mine, owned jointly by Xstrata XTA.L and Anglo American, said the disruption had little impact on output and most workers remained at their posts.