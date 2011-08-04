Strikers to vote on defiant Chile Escondida bonus offer

* Union says offer fell short, but to put it up for vote

* BHP Billiton refused to improve bonus offer

* Bonus hurdle to end 14-day strike at top copper mine

By Moises Avila

ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Aug 4 Workers at the world's top copper mine, Chile's Escondida, will vote on Thursday on a bonus offer aimed at ending a 14-day strike that has stoked supply fokaears and raised the specter of more unrest.

Mine owner BHP Billiton on Wednesday defied the striking workers, resubmitting an offer they snubbed last week and saying it would take steps to resume operations at a mine that extracts 7 percent of the world's copper.

Union leaders said the proposed bonus worth $5,760 fell short, but would be put to a vote on Thursday afternoon.

Union leader Marcelo Tapia told Reuters the new offer "does not fulfill the expectations of our people, but it is something that has to be resolved in the assembly".

Workers say the bonus is the only hurdle preventing a deal to end a strike that has fanned global supply fears and raised the specter of further labor unrest in top copper producer Chile.

The surprise strike has lasted longer than many industry insiders expected, halting operations at a mine and keeping upward pressure on copper prices.

"The company has fixed its position," Escondida's operator said in a statement late on Wednesday. "It is our duty to take the necessary measures to resume our operations and protect the right to work."

Workers this week lowered their demands to $8,700 in a bid to end the stoppage that is believed to have cost BHP nearly 40,000 tonnes of output so far.

Soaring commodity prices have emboldened workers from Zambia to South Africa and Australia to demand a bigger share of the near record profits of mining giants like Anglo American and Freeport McMoran .

The Escondida strike caught Chile off guard, coming outside the collective bargaining process. It has raised the specter of increasingly unpredictable and volatile labor action.

The world's No. 3 copper mine, Collahuasi, was hit with a 24-hour partial strike over the weekend. Workers at Collahuasi, which accounts for 3.3 percent of global mined copper, downed tools on Saturday over labor demands of their own, but ended their protest on Sunday.

The last time Escondida workers downed tools in 2006 -- for 25 days -- they had similar demands for higher bonuses linked to lofty profits. Copper prices then rallied on the stoppage.

Copper hit three-week lows on Wednesday as prolonged U.S. economic gloom made investors overlook the Escondida strike. Copper on the London Metal Exchange was down at $9,530 a tonne from $9,680 on Tuesday.

Labor unrest and severe weather disruptions have buffeted the mining industry in Chile this year, which may cut its annual output target and deepen a global supply deficit.

Some in the copper industry fear that if BHP had agree to raise the bonus at Escondida, workers at other mines in Chile could follow suit with similar demands. (Writing by Simon Gardner and Alonso Soto; Editing by Michael Urquhart)