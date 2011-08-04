UPDATE 4-End to Chile Escondida strike unclear as vote nears

* Union says offer fell short, but up to workers to decide

* Union leaders and lawyers disagree over meaning of vote

* BHP Billiton refused to improve bonus offer (Rewrites, updates with union and lower comments)

By Moises Avila

ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Aug 4 Worker union leaders and their lawyers sent mixed signals on Thursday over a possible end to a 14-day strike at the world's top copper mine, Chile's Escondida, which has fanned global supply fears.

One union leader said the strike could drag on if workers vote to give them power to return to the negotiating table and seek to improve an offer by mine owner BHP Billiton ( BHP.AX ) ( BLT.L ). But their lawyers said a vote in favor would effectively mean the end of a stoppage at a mine that extracts 7 percent of the world's copper.

BHP on Wednesday defied the striking workers, resubmitting an offer they snubbed last week and saying it would take steps to resume operations at a mine.

"Workers don't like this offer," said union leader Roberto Arriagada. "But they may give us the backing to talk with the company and continue negotiations."

Two union lawyers said if workers give union leaders authority to ink the deal, it would mean the end of the strike.

Union officials said the proposed bonus worth $5,760 fell short, but it was down to the workers to decide.

Workers say the bonus is the only hurdle preventing a deal to end the surprise strike has lasted longer than many industry insiders expected, halting operations at the mine and keeping upward pressure on global copper prices.

Copper prices CMCU3 plunged 2 percent on Thursday, as investors overlooked Escondida and focused on slower global economic growth that fueled worries over metals consumption. [MET/L]

Workers this week lowered their demands to $8,700 in a bid to end the stoppage that is believed to have cost BHP more than 40,000 tonnes so far.

"I dont think the workers have many alternatives. I think they have to end the strike," Gustavo Lagos, a professor at the Santiago-based Catholic University's Mining Center.

Soaring commodity prices have emboldened workers from Zambia to South Africa and Australia to demand a bigger share of the near record profits of mining giants like Anglo American ( AAL.L ) and Freeport McMoran ( FCX.N ).

The Escondida strike caught Chile off guard, coming outside the collective bargaining process. It has raised the specter of increasingly unpredictable and volatile labor action in Chile, the world's top copper producer.

The world's No. 3 copper mine, Collahuasi, was hit with a 24-hour partial strike over the weekend. Workers at Collahuasi, which accounts for 3.3 percent of global mined copper, downed tools on Saturday over labor demands of their own, but ended their protest on Sunday.

Diego Hernandez, CEO of state copper giant Codelco [CODEL.UL], the world's biggest copper producer, told Reuters in Australia on Thursday he saw some risk of unrest at Escondida spreading to other mines in Chile, but said companies would be able to manage.

"There is a risk to more industrial actions but not a big one," Hernandez said in an interview after a presentation to the Melbourne Mining Club.

The last time Escondida workers downed tools in 2006 -- for 25 days -- they had similar demands for higher bonuses linked to lofty profits. Copper prices then rallied on the stoppage.

Labor unrest and severe weather disruptions have buffeted the mining industry in Chile this year, which may cut its annual output target and deepen a global supply deficit.

Some in the copper industry fear that if BHP had agreed to raise the bonus at Escondida, workers at other mines in Chile could follow suit with similar demands. (With reporting by Miranda Maxwell in Melbourne; Writing by Simon Gardner and Alonso Soto; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)