UPDATE 8-Chile Escondida workers end 2-week strike

By Moises Avila

ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Aug 5 Weary workers at Chile's giant Escondida mine caved on Friday and signed a bonus deal ending a two-week strike that shut down the world's top copper deposit and stoked global supply fears.

Union leader Marcelo Tapia said workers would gradually resume operations early on Saturday after lifting a stoppage at the mine that extracts 7 percent of the world's copper. The union said on its website workers would start heading up to the mine at 9 p.m. on Friday (0100 GMT Saturday).

Escondida's mine operator said in a statement it had "started the process of progressively resuming operations."

A spokesman for BHP Billiton ( BHP.AX ) ( BLT.L ) in London confirmed the deal had been signed. He declined to comment on output losses due to the strike, which is believed to have cost BHP more than 40,000 tonnes of copper production.

The end to the strike, which surprised markets by stretching on for two weeks, will likely ease supply fears and add to a sharp fall in copper prices as a gloomy global economic outlook sparks a flight to save-haven assets.

Copper CMCU3 rose to near four-month highs earlier this week, thanks in part to the stoppage, but has shed more than $500 in value as investors fret over the global economy.

"The stoppage is over," Tapia told Reuters. "Operations will start up again tomorrow morning."

Union sources said workers ultimately gave in to the company's hardball tactics and accepted an unimproved offer they had already rejected once because they were tired and their families were pressuring them to return to work.

"This (the end to the strike) might remove some of that (price) support, but I think what's going to be far more influential to prices is what happens on the macro front over the next few days," said Gayle Berry, an analyst with Barclays Capital in London.

Copper hit a five-week low on Friday in London as risk aversion resurfaced and mounting concerns about global economic health caused investors to shed exposure to risky assets. Copper CMCU3 fell to $9,114.75 per tonne.

The world's top miner had defied strikers, resubmitting a lower bonus offer that aimed to set an example to workers at other mines mulling similar pressure tactics to demand more from the copper-price bonanza.

Union officials said the proposed bonus worth $5,760 fell short of workers' expectations but acknowledged strikers were tired after two weeks on the picket lines without pay. However they said 65.5 percent of workers voted to accept the bonus.

The stoppage lasted longer than expected and forced the mine to declare force majeure -- a contract clause that frees it of liability on delivery delays -- on copper concentrate sales.

It also became a headache for unpopular President Sebastian Pinera, who is struggling with massive student demonstrations that turned violent on Thursday after clashes with police in the capital Santiago. [ID:nN1E77328Z]

MORE TURBULENCE AHEAD

Soaring commodity prices have moved workers from Zambia to South Africa and Australia to demand a bigger share of the near-record profits of mining giants such as Anglo American ( AAL.L ) and Freeport McMoran ( FCX.N ).

Unions at Escondida tapped into the growing discontent against Pinera, which may force him to ease on the strict fiscal discipline that has made Chile the region's most stable economy.

The strike came only days after workers at state copper giant Codelco [CODEL.UL] downed tools for 24 hours to protest against massive layoff plans as part of a restructuring of the world's top copper producer.

The Escondida strike caught Chile off guard, coming outside the collective bargaining process. It has raised the possibility of increasingly unpredictable and volatile labor action in Chile, the world's top copper producer.

The world's No. 3 copper mine, Collahuasi, went through a 24-hour partial strike over the weekend. Some workers at Collahuasi, which accounts for 3.3 percent of global mined copper, downed tools on Saturday over labor demands of their own but ended their protest on Sunday.

Diego Hernandez, Codelco's CEO, told Reuters in Australia on Thursday he saw some risk that unrest at Escondida could spread to other mines in Chile, but said companies would be able to manage.

The last time Escondida workers downed tools in 2006 -- for 25 days -- they had similar demands for higher bonuses linked to lofty profits. Copper prices then rallied on the stoppage.

Labor unrest and severe weather disruptions have buffeted the mining industry in Chile this year, which may cut its annual output target and deepen a global supply deficit.

Codelco's Hernandez said a string of strikes, bad weather and delayed start ups would probably drag down Chile's estimated annual output by 5 percent or by up to 500,000 tonnes in 2011. (With reporting by Alonso Soto, Fabian Cambero, Antonio de la Jara and Alexandra Ulmer; Writing by Alonso Soto and Simon Gardner; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)