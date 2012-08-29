UPDATE 1-Chile retailer Falabella Q2 net down 14.2 pct

SANTIAGO, Aug 29 Chilean retailer Falabella
said on Wednesday its second-quarter net profit fell
14.2 percent to 93.175 billion pesos ($185.7 million) from a
year earlier due to slimmer margins and an increase in its
financial unit's provisions.
Falabella said its consolidated revenue, which includes its
retail and banking units, grew 15.6 percent from a year earlier
to 1.332 trillion pesos.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) fell 7.7 percent from a year earlier to
183.005 billion pesos.
The Latin American retailer has announced it would spend
$3.5 billion through 2015 to build new stores and malls in the
region. It operates in Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Peru.