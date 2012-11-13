版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 14日 星期三

Chile Falabella Q3 net profit down 22.2 pct yr/yr

SANTIAGO, Nov 13 Financial results for Chilean
retailer Falabella for the July to September period, as
released on Tuesday (in billions of pesos unless otherwise
stated). 
    
                  July-Sept 2012          July-Sept 2011 
  Net profit          59.528                  76.542
  Revenue          1,300.427               1,127.811
  EPS (pesos)         0.0246                  0.0318

