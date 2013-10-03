UPDATE 1-Chile frost hits fruit and wine, emergency declared

* Up to $1 billion estimated damage in South America's top
fruit exporter
* Early wine grape varieties such as Chardonnay also
affected
SANTIAGO Oct 3 Chile has declared a state of
emergency after a late frost caused an estimated $1 billion
worth of damage to fruit crops, potentially hitting wine
production and impacting trade from one of South America's top
fruit exporters.
The affected central region is the main fruit and wine
producing area in Chile, the world's No.7 wine producer. It
includes vineyards owned by prominent local wine labels Concha y
Toro and Valle San Pedro.
Among the wine varieties, the early grapes such as
Chardonnay and Pinot Noir have been hardest hit. Chile is best
known for its Carmenere grape variety, as well as Cabernet
Sauvignon and Merlot. Wine-making is an important part of the
country's manufacturing sector.
"These frosts are the worst that agriculture has faced in 84
years, impacting the area from Coquimbo to Bio Bio," the
national agricultural society said.
Fruit and wine are some of Chile's largest industries after
copper. Fruit exports were worth $4.3 billion in 2012 and wine
exports were valued at $1.8 billion, according to government
figures. Agriculture Minister Luis Mayol said 30 percent of the
fruit that Chile exports has been affected and pledged aid for
farmers.
He said the government will give its estimate on the cost to
industry in the next two weeks.
Fruit trade association Fedefruta has given an early
estimate of up to $1 billion of damage from the extensive cold
snap in late September.
It estimates the frost damaged between 35 percent and 61
percent of stone fruit crops, 57 percent of almonds, 48 percent
of kiwi crops and 20 percent of table grapes.
However, Fedefruta said most crops had not yet reached full
flower and it was not yet possible to give an exact damage
forecast.
Locally-listed producer Fruticola Viconto said in a
statement that recent low temperatures, especially last weekend,
had hit about 45 percent of its production of peaches, cherries
and other fruit.
Vegetables such as lettuce and squash had also been affected
but there was still time for them to recover, agriculture
minister Mayol said.
"That type of crop recovers quicker and has already been
replanted," he said, adding that there would likely be a delay
of 15 to 20 days in their harvesting.
Farmers warned that jobs would be at risk and that prices of
produce would rise as a result of the frost damage.
That could impact on inflation currently around 2.2 percent,
unemployment, and provide a further brake on Chile's economy,
which has slowed this year as investment cooled.
"The good news is that there exists a strong commitment from
the government authorities, the bank and the unions to help the
affected producers," said Patricio Crespo, head of the national
agriculture society, which held an emergency meeting with the
government and creditors on Wednesday.