Chile frost hits fruit crops and wine, emergency declared

SANTIAGO Oct 3 Chile declared a state of
emergency on Thursday after a late frost caused an estimated $1
billion worth of damage to fruit crops, potentially hitting wine
production as well.
The affected central region is the main fruit and wine
producing area in Chile, the world's No.7 wine producer, and
includes vineyards owned by prominent local wine label Concha y
Toro.
The industry is one of Chile's most important after copper,
with fruit exports worth $4.3 billion in 2012 and wine worth
$1.8 billion, according to government figures.
"These frosts are the worst that agriculture has faced in 84
years, impacting the area from Coquimbo to Bio Bio," the
national agricultural society said as Agriculture Minister Luis
Mayol pledged aid for affected farmers.
Fruit trade association Fedefruta has given an early
estimate of up to $1 billion of damage from the extensive cold
snap in late September.
It estimates the frost damaged between 35 percent and 61
percent of stoned fruit crops, 57 percent of almonds, 48 percent
of kiwi crops and 20 percent of table grapes.
Early wine grape varieties such as Chardonnay and Pinot Noir
have also been hit. Chile is best known for its Carmenere grape
variety, as well as Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot, and
wine-making plays an important role in manufacturing.
However, Fedefruta said most crops had not yet reached full
flower and was not yet possible to give an exact damage
forecast.
"The good news is that there exists a strong commitment from
the government authorities, the bank and the unions to help the
affected producers," said Patricio Crespo, head of the national
agriculture society, which held an emergency meeting with the
government and creditors on Wednesday.