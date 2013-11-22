Chile court freezes Goldcorp El Morro copper-gold mine to weigh appeal

UPDATE 1-Dakota Access Pipeline to start interstate service May 14
April 13 The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline will begin interstate crude oil delivery on May 14, according to a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
SANTIAGO Nov 22 A Chilean appeals court has preventively frozen Goldcorp's copper and gold El Morro mine while it weighs an appeal by indigenous communities.
The roughly $3.9 billion mine had been given the green light last month, after Chile's Supreme Court froze its environmental permit last year until the company fully consulted the local Diaguita community.
The Diaguita say the consultation, based on an International Labor Organization convention, was not properly conducted.
April 13 The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline will begin interstate crude oil delivery on May 14, according to a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 Verizon Communications Inc is considering making a buyout offer for Straight Path Communications Inc which would top AT&T Inc's $1.25 billion bid, people familiar with the matter said.