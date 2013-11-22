Chile court freezes Goldcorp El Morro copper-gold mine to weigh appeal

SANTIAGO Nov 22 A Chilean appeals court has preventively frozen Goldcorp's copper and gold El Morro mine while it weighs an appeal by indigenous communities.

The roughly $3.9 billion mine had been given the green light last month, after Chile's Supreme Court froze its environmental permit last year until the company fully consulted the local Diaguita community.

The Diaguita say the consultation, based on an International Labor Organization convention, was not properly conducted.