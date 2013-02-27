Goldman Sachs seeks to issue $966 mln in Chile bonds

BRIEF-Halliburton CEO Lesar 2016 total compensation $17.8 mln
* Halliburton Co - CEO David J. Lesar's 2016 total compensation was $17.8 million versus $15.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
SANTIAGO Feb 27 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has asked Chile's securities regulator to allow it to issue 50-year, peso-denominated bonds for around $966 million to finance the development of its business, according to a filing last week with the body.
Goldman joins the ranks of other international companies, such as Mexican telecommunications firm America Movil or Brazilian bank Pine, which have sought to tap into Chile's so-called Huaso bond market.
* Czech bond yields rise (Adds dealer comment on crown, consolidation of Croatian markets after weeks of a plunge)
* CEO Leon Moulder Jr's 2016 total compensation was $5.7 million versus $5.5 million in 2015 - SEC filing