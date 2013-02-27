版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 27日 星期三 21:16 BJT

Goldman Sachs seeks to issue $966 mln in Chile bonds

SANTIAGO Feb 27 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has asked Chile's securities regulator to allow it to issue 50-year, peso-denominated bonds for around $966 million to finance the development of its business, according to a filing last week with the body.

Goldman joins the ranks of other international companies, such as Mexican telecommunications firm America Movil or Brazilian bank Pine, which have sought to tap into Chile's so-called Huaso bond market.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐