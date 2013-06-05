Chilean ministerial committee nears decision on HidroAysen -report

SANTIAGO, June 5 A special Chilean ministerial
committee's review of the HidroAysen hydropower project in
Patagonia is about 80 percent complete, suggesting the complex's
fate may be decided in coming months, a local paper reported on
Wednesday.
Environmental authorities and Chile's supreme court have
approved HidroAysen's five generating units, but the giant
complex has faced stiff opposition from environmentalists, who
have brought it to the ministerial group to review.
The joint venture between leading generator Endesa Chile
and partner Colbun is seen as a key source of
future energy supply in Chile, the world's No. 1 copper
producer. The nation's power production has been hit by
underinvestment, unclear regulations, the 2010 earthquake, and
droughts.
The ministerial committee has not set a date to decide on
the future of the 2,750-megawatt project, Diario Financiero
quoted Environment Minister Maria Ignacia Benitez as saying.
The paper said the progress suggested a decision might come
in a matter of months. Many analysts have said HidroAysen might
remain in limbo until after the November presidential election.
Opponents have slammed the complex for its plans to flood
large swaths of unspoiled land and have charged it would hurt
the environment and tourism. Plans for a transmission line,
which still have not been submitted to authorities, have also
sparked public outrage over potential environmental harm.
HidroAysen, whose generating units alone were initially seen
costing $3.2 billion, is now expected to require over $8 billion
in investment, considering the transmission line, according to
industry analysts.