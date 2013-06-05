Chilean ministerial committee nears decision on HidroAysen -report

SANTIAGO, June 5 A special Chilean ministerial committee's review of the HidroAysen hydropower project in Patagonia is about 80 percent complete, suggesting the complex's fate may be decided in coming months, a local paper reported on Wednesday.

Environmental authorities and Chile's supreme court have approved HidroAysen's five generating units, but the giant complex has faced stiff opposition from environmentalists, who have brought it to the ministerial group to review.

The joint venture between leading generator Endesa Chile and partner Colbun is seen as a key source of future energy supply in Chile, the world's No. 1 copper producer. The nation's power production has been hit by underinvestment, unclear regulations, the 2010 earthquake, and droughts.

The ministerial committee has not set a date to decide on the future of the 2,750-megawatt project, Diario Financiero quoted Environment Minister Maria Ignacia Benitez as saying.

The paper said the progress suggested a decision might come in a matter of months. Many analysts have said HidroAysen might remain in limbo until after the November presidential election.

Opponents have slammed the complex for its plans to flood large swaths of unspoiled land and have charged it would hurt the environment and tourism. Plans for a transmission line, which still have not been submitted to authorities, have also sparked public outrage over potential environmental harm.

HidroAysen, whose generating units alone were initially seen costing $3.2 billion, is now expected to require over $8 billion in investment, considering the transmission line, according to industry analysts.