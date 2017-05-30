Chilean government receives five bids for major highway project

SANTIAGO May 30 The Chilean government has
received five offers for a major highway concession in capital
Santiago, the ministry of public works said on Tuesday, as the
South American country seeks to revamp its infrastructure
network.
The highway, known as Americo Vespucio Oriente Tramo
Principe de Gales-Los Presidentes (AVO II), will cut underneath
a large portion of Santiago, at the price of about $800 million.
It is part of a multibillion-dollar highway construction in the
7 million-strong metropolitan area, as well as Chile more
generally.
The ministry said in a statement the bidders were the
Vespucio Oriente Express consortium made up by Concesiones
Infraestructura Chile Dos and Italy's Salini Impregilo; the
Consorcio Vespucio Oriente made up by Spain's Sacyr
and OHL Concesiones; Spain's Cintra; Grupo Costanera made up by
Italy's Atlantia and Canada's CPP Investment Board; and
the China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC).
The ministry said it was due to decide on the winner by the
end of July.
