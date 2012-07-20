版本:
Chile ILC sets IPO at 7.061 pesos/share

SANTIAGO, July 20 Chilean service holding company Inversiones La Construccion (ILC) set the price of its initial public offering of 32 .2 mi llion s hares at 7. 061 Chilean pesos a p iece on Friday.

The offering would raise $468 million in the largest initial public offering in the Santiago Stock Exchange's history.

ILC, which operates pension fund, life insurance, health insurance and private healthcare services, is the third company to debut on the local bourse this year, following construction firm Ingevec and agro-industrial company Hortifrut .

