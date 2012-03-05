Chile builder Ingevec thaws frozen IPO plan

SANTIAGO, March 5 Chilean construction
firm Ingevec revived plans on Monday to debut on the Santiago
Stock Exchange and raise some $30 million, underscoring growing
confidence in the local equity market's comeback.
Ingevec indefinitely postponed the issue of up to 270
million new shares on the Santiago Stock Exchange amid
heightened volatility in interntational equity markets in August
last year.
As the euro zone's debt crisis took the bite out of equity
markets across the globe last year, Chilean companies shelved
plans for initial public offerings and increasingly sought bond
issues as a way to finance growth plans.
Ingevec's renewed interest in raising capital via equity,
comes as Chile's blue-chip IPSA stock index touched an
over 7-month high last week. The IPSA has rebounded 25 percent
since hitting a near 2-year trough in early October.