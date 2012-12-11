版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 12日 星期三

Chile stocks turn positive for year as investors buy deals

SANTIAGO Dec 11 Chile's blue-chip IPSA stock index closed 1.57 percent higher on Tuesday, clocking its biggest percentage jump in over four months as investors snapped up shares at prices deemed to be attractive, especially in the commodities sector.

With Tuesday's increase, the IPSA inched out of negative territory for the year.

