公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 17日 星期四

LAN says grounds its Boeing 787 Dreamliners per FAA request

BUENOS AIRES Jan 16 Chile-based LAN said it will temporarily ground its three Boeing 787 Dreamliners following a safety warning issued on Wednesday by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

LAN issued a statement saying the airliners will remain grounded "until the (FAA) defines the required actions."

