UPDATE 1-LAN says grounds its Boeing 787 Dreamliners per FAA request

US STOCKS-Wall St slips as US states challenge Trump over energy efficiency
* Indexes down: Dow 0.34 pct, S&P 0.42 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
SANTIAGO Jan 16 Chile-based LAN said it will temporarily ground its three Boeing 787 Dreamliners following a safety warning issued on Wednesday by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
LAN issued a statement saying the airliners will remain grounded "until the (FAA) defines the required actions."
The airline uses its Boeing 787s on routes to Los Angeles, Lima and Buenos Aires.
The FAA sidelined the Dreamliners after a second incident involving battery failures caused one of the passenger jets to make an emergency landing in Japan.
It said airlines would have to demonstrate that the lithium ion batteries involved were safe before they could resume flying Boeing's newest commercial airliner, but it ga ve no details on when that could occur.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.34 pct, S&P 0.42 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
April 3 Mallinckrodt Plc, a manufacturer of the generic opioid painkiller oxycodone, said on Monday it had agreed to pay $35 million to resolve U.S. probes into its monitoring and reporting of suspicious orders of controlled substances.
* BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 Recovery Vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: