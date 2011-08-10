UPDATE 1-Chile court eyes LAN-TAM deal, no probe block yet

* Tribunal decides not to suspend regulator probe for now

* Tribunal says could still halt regulator probe however

* LAN takeover of TAM would create major world airline (Updates with quotes, details throughout)

By Felipe Iturrieta and Alexandra Ulmer

SANTIAGO, Aug 10 A Chilean court on Wednesday said it would study a complaint by local airline PAL against Chilean airline LAN's LAN.SN (LFL.N) planned takeover of Brazilian carrier TAM TAMM4.SA, but said it would not suspend an antitrust investigation for now.

Chile's Constitutional Tribunal posted its finding on its Website. Chilean anti-monopoly regulators are probing the deal after a consumer group in Chile questioned it. The deal, which would create one of the world's biggest airlines, is widely expected to go through.

"The tribunal has conducted a formal examination, but not in depth, and has not suspended the anti-monopoly court (investigation)," Marta de la Fuente Olguin, the tribunal's Secretary, told Reuters.

She said that the tribunal would issue a ruling on Tuesday, when a five-day window for the airlines to respond expires and when it will decide whether PAL's complaint is formally taken up.

A source at the antitrust regulator said it was pushing ahead with its own investigation and that the court's ruling had not affected it.

However, the tribunal could still potentially suspend the antitrust regulator's investigation, de la Fuente Olguin said.

LAN has said it expects Chile's antitrust regulator to approve its multibillion-dollar takeover of TAM in August.

TAM Chief Executive Marco Antonio Bologna said on a conference call on Wednesday that he expects final approval for the deal, which is still pending the OK of Brazilian regulators, by the first quarter of 2012. [ID:nN1E7790RW] (Editing by Simon Gardner; editing by Gunna Dickson)