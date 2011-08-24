UPDATE 1-Chile court delays LAN-TAM takeover decision

* Court delays decision until next week

* Chile's antitrust regulator seen approving takeover

* LAN-TAM deal to create major world airline (Updates with LAN shares pare gains)

By Alexandra Ulmer and Felipe Iturrieta

SANTIAGO, Aug 24 A Chilean court on Wednesday delayed a decision on a challenge to Chilean airline LAN's planned takeover of Brazilian carrier TAM, a deal that awaits approval from the country's antitrust regulator.

Officials at Chile's Constitutional Tribunal told Reuters the court postponed until next week its hearing on whether to formally take up a complaint by local airline PAL against LAN's LAN.SN (LFL.N) planned takeover of TAM Linhas Aereas TAMM4.SA.

Chile's antimonopoly regulator, TDLC, is probing the multibillion-dollar deal, which would create one of the world's biggest airlines, after a consumer group in Chile questioned it. It is widely expected to approve the takeover.

Shares of LAN dropped after the announcement to trade 0.67 percent firmer. The stock was up more than 3 percent before the court's decision on anticipation the court would clear away a hurdle to the deal's approval.

In Brazil, the deal has cleared two of three antitrust hurdles and is awaiting action by the country's antitrust council, Cade.

LAN Chief Operating Officer Ignacio Cueto said this month he believed the takeover could be complete by the end of the year. [ID:nN1E77F1IK] (Editing by Simon Gardner and Steve Orlofsky)