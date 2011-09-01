UPDATE 2-Chile court knocks down key LAN-TAM takeover hurdle

* Chile's antitrust regulator may approve takeover

* LAN-TAM deal to create major world airline

* Shares soar on news of tribunal's decision (Adds comment, share price rises, background)

By Antonio de la Jara

SANTIAGO, Sept 1 A Chilean court has removed a key obstacle to airline LAN's planned takeover of Brazil's TAM, paving the way for an anti-monopoly regulator to approve the birth of one of the world's biggest airlines.

Chile's Constitutional Tribunal on Thursday said it would not take up a complaint lodged by local airline PAL against LAN's LAN.SN (LFL.N) takeover of TAM Linhas Aereas TAMM4.SA.

Chile's anti-monopoly regulator TDLC is probing the multi-billion dollar deal after a consumer group in Chile questioned it. It is widely expected to approve the takeover.

Shares in LAN rose following news of the ruling, and closed 2.2 percent higher, outperforming Chile's IPSA blue chip index .IPSA, which rose 0.46 percent.

Shares of TAM rose as much as 9 percent before paring gains to around 5 percent, outpacing Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index .BVSP.

"The regulator will be demanding with LAN ... but will approve the merger," said Patricia Pellegrini, an analyst at LarrainVial. "We think it will ask for mitigation measures."

Analysts expect the regulator to ask LAN to give slots to other airlines or reduce prices on some routes.

LAN declined to comment on the Constitutional Tribunal's decision.

REGULATOR RULING PENDING

A source at regulator TDLC said it was close to making its own ruling, but that it would not be immediate.

"We expect the announcement to be within a few weeks, around mid-September, perhaps a bit sooner," the source said.

In Brazil, the deal has cleared two of three antitrust hurdles and is awaiting action by the country's antitrust council, Cade.

LAN Chief Operating Officer Ignacio Cueto said last month he believed the takeover could be complete by the end of the year. When the deal to create LATAM Airlines Group was announced last August, the all-stock transaction was estimated to be worth $2.7 billion.

LAN is considered one of Latin America's most profitable airlines thanks to a lucrative cargo business that sets it apart from many international carriers. LAN has been looking to expand its presence in Brazil, Latin America's largest aviation market, for years.

LAN has a strong presence in South America, including Peru and Argentina, while TAM's routes to Europe are highly profitable.

Both airlines use planes from Europe's Airbus for short-haul routes, and a combination of Airbus and Boeing aircraft for long-haul routes -- a mix that should give the new entity considerable leverage when negotiating future aircraft purchases. (Additional reporting by Alexandra Ulmer. Writing by Simon Gardner. Editing by Robert MacMillan)