Chile court delays LAN-TAM takeover complaint decision

SANTIAGO Aug 24 A Chilean court on Wednesday delayed a decision on a complaint against Chilean airline LAN's planned takeover of Brazilian carrier TAM, a deal that still awaits approval from the country's antitrust regulator.

Officials at Chile's Constitutional Tribunal told Reuters the court postponed until next week its hearing on whether to formally take up a complaint by local airline PAL against LAN's LAN.SN (LFL.N) planned takeover of TAM Linhas Aereas TAMM4.SA. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Felipe Iturrieta; Editing by Derek Caney)

