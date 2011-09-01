Chile court nixes LAN-TAM merger complaint -source

SANTIAGO, Sept 1 A Chilean tribunal on Thursday rejected a complaint against Chilean airline LAN's planned takeover of Brazilian carrier TAM, clearing the way for the country's anti-trust regulator to rule on the deal, a source close to the case said.

Chile's Constitutional Tribunal voted 4-1 not to formally take up a complaint lodged by local airline PAL against LAN's LAN.SN (LFL.N) planned takeover of TAM Linhas Aereas TAMM4.SA, the source said.

Chile's anti-monopoly regulator TDLC is probing the deal, which would create one of the world's biggest airlines, after a consumer group in Chile questioned it. It is widely expected to approve the takeover. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Editing by Simon Gardner, Phil Berlowitz)