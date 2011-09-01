Chile court nixes LAN-TAM merger complaint -source

SANTIAGO, Sept 1 A Chilean tribunal on Thursday
rejected a complaint against Chilean airline LAN's planned
takeover of Brazilian carrier TAM, clearing the way for the
country's anti-trust regulator to rule on the deal, a source close
to the case said.
Chile's Constitutional Tribunal voted 4-1 not to formally
take up a complaint lodged by local airline PAL against LAN's
LAN.SN (LFL.N) planned takeover of TAM Linhas Aereas
TAMM4.SA, the source said.
Chile's anti-monopoly regulator TDLC is probing the deal,
which would create one of the world's biggest airlines, after a
consumer group in Chile questioned it. It is widely expected to
approve the takeover.
(Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Editing by Simon Gardner, Phil
Berlowitz)