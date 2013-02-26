版本:
Chile LAN has no date for when Dreamliners could fly again -source

SANTIAGO Feb 26 Chilean airline LAN has no set date for when its Boeing 787 Dreamliners could fly again, a company source told Reuters on Tuesday, after a local paper reported that the airline would keep its three Dreamliners grounded until June 29.

Regulators around the world last month joined the United States in grounding Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner passenger jets while battery-related problems are investigated.
