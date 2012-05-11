版本:
2012年 5月 12日

Chile LAN Q1 net down 21.8 pct yr/yr to $76.07 mln

SANTIAGO, May 11 Financial results for Chile's
dominant airline LAN  for the first quarter, as
released on Fr iday ( in millions of dollars unless otherwise
stated).   	
      	
                        Jan-Mar 2012             Jan-Mar 2011   	
  Net profit              76.067                    97.235      	
  Operating revenue     1,506.12                 1,324.26  	
  EPS (dollars)             0.223                    0.287

