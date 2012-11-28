Chile top court upholds fine for former LAN Airlines board member

SANTIAGO Nov 28 Chile's supreme court upheld on
Wednesday a fine to a former board member of flagship carrier
LAN Airlines for not abstaining from buying shares in the
company despite being privy to the firm's quarterly earnings
report before it was made public, in a case that also involved
the nation's current president.
Juan Jose Cueto and President Sebastian Pinera, then also a
director of LAN Airlines, bought shares in the carrier back in
2006 a day before an earnings report was made public.
Cueto is now director of LATAM Airlines, the
product of LAN Airlines' takeover of Brazil's TAM earlier this
year. He is also the father of Enrique Cueto, LATAM Airlines'
executive vice-president, and Ignacio Cueto, LAN Airlines'
current chief executive.
LATAM Airlines is Latin America's largest airline.
"The approval of the quarterly earnings report by LAN
Airline's board, confers the information found in the report the
character of being certain, including the distribution of
dividends, creating a situation in which the information is
considered privileged until it is made public," the supreme
court said in its document.
Both the elder Cueto and Pinera were required to pay a fine
in 2007 by Chile's securities regulator.
At the time Cueto appealed the ruling, whereas Pinera paid
the fine, arguing he was the victim of a political persecution
due to his presidential aspirations.
Billionaire businessman Pinera was elected president in
2010, ending 20 years of rule by the center-left Concertacion
coalition.
The fine Cueto is required to pay totals some 37 million
pesos ($73,000).