UPDATE 1-Chile LAN sees TAM takeover complete by early May

* Share swap seen complete between late April and early May
* Merged airline LATAM to be one of world's biggest
By Antonio De la Jara
CONCEPCION, Chile, March 7 Chilean airline
LAN expects a share swap that wraps up a
takeover of Brazil's TAM to be completed by
the end of April or beginning of May, LAN's President and Chief
Operating Officer Ignacio Cueto said on Wednesday.
The takeover to create LATAM Airlines Group will create one
of the world's biggest carriers and the largest in Latin
America. Regulators in Chile and Brazil have approved the deal,
and LAN had said last month it expected closing in April.
"(The share swap) should be finished between the end of
April and beginning of May," Cueto told reporters in the
south-central city of Concepcion, after LAN's first commercial
flight with second-generation biofuels. The fuel was produced by
industrial conglomerate Copec.
LAN and TAM have appealed to Chile's Supreme Court over
three measures Chile's antitrust regulator imposed on the
takeover relating to code-share agreements, obligations to give
up some flights via Lima to other cities, and surveillance
requirements.
The Chilean carrier, headquartered in Santiago, has domestic
passenger operations in Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador and
Peru and cargo operations in Brazil and Mexico.
LAN lost $320 million last year, with fourth-quarter profit
diving 31.6 percent on flight disruptions due to an ash cloud
spewed by an erupting volcano in Chile, restructuring costs in
Colombia and higher fuel prices.