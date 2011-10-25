UPDATE 1-Chile LAN Q3 net profit down 11 pct to $94.5 mln

* Chilean carrier LAN Q3 profit down 11 pct vs Q3 2010
* LAN 9-month net profit at $207.7 million
* Airline set to take over Brazilian carrier TAM
SANTIAGO, Oct 25 Chile's LAN Airlines LAN.SN
(LFL.N) said on Tuesday its third-quarter profit fell 11.1
percent from a year earlier to $94.5 million, as high fuel
prices and costs from its launch in Colombia countered strong
cargo and passenger traffic growth.
However, the result was above market expectations of $86.2
million forecast in a recent Reuters poll. [ID:nN1E79J13V]
The carrier reported its 9-month profit at $207.7 million.
LAN, which is set to take over Brazil's TAM TAMM4.SA to
form the region's top carrier, posted an $106.2 million net
profit in the third quarter of last year.
The carrier reiterated it expected to conclude its tie-up
with TAM towards the end of the first quarter of 2012.
The airline said revenue rose to $1.487 billion in the
third quarter, compared to $1.152 billion during the same
period last year, as passenger revenue rose 32.6 percent and
cargo revenue rose 22.5 percent.
Earnings per share for the third quarter were $0.28
compared to $0.31 per share in the same period last year.
Shares in LAN closed down 1.9 percent on Tuesday, slightly
outpacing a 1.4 percent fall in Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock
index .IPSA.
(Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)