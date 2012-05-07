版本:
Chile LAN sees TAM takeover complete in first half

SANTIAGO May 7 Chilean airline LAN said on Monday it expects to complete its takeover of Brazil's TAM within the first half of 2012, creating one of the world's biggest airlines.

LAN previously said it expected the takeover to be complete by the first week of June.

