Chile court to weigh LAN-TAM complaint next week

SANTIAGO, Aug 19 A Chilean court said on Friday it would decide next week whether to formally take up a complaint against Chilean airline LAN's planned takeover of Brazilian carrier TAM, a ruling that could potentially delay the deal.

Chile's Constitutional Tribunal said on its website it had tabled for Wednesday Aug. 24 a complaint leveled by local airline PAL against LAN's LAN.SN ( LFL.N ) planned takeover of TAM Linhas Aereas TAMM4.SA.

Chile's antimonopoly regulator TDLC is probing the deal, which would create one of the world's biggest airlines, after a consumer group in Chile questioned it. It is expected to approve the takeover, and while it is not obliged to wait until the Constitutional Tribunal has made its own decision, it is expected to do so.

If the Constitutional Tribunal decides to take up the complaint, it could take as long as two months to then rule on whether the basis of the multibillion-dollar deal is valid, sources close to the deal said.

LAN's Chief Operating Officer Ignacio Cueto said this week he believed the takeover could be complete by the end of the year. [ID:nN1E77F1IK]

In Brazil, the deal has already cleared two out of three antitrust hurdles, and is now waiting on the country's antitrust council, Cade.

Shares in LAN were 1.29 percent firmer at the Friday midsession, outperforming Chile's IPSA blue chip index .IPSA, which was down 0.45 percent. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta and Alexandra Ulmer, editing by Dave Zimmerman)