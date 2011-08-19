Chile court to weigh LAN-TAM complaint next week

SANTIAGO, Aug 19 A Chilean court said on Friday
it would decide next week whether to formally take up a
complaint against Chilean airline LAN's planned takeover of
Brazilian carrier TAM, a ruling that could potentially delay
the deal.
Chile's Constitutional Tribunal said on its website it had
tabled for Wednesday Aug. 24 a complaint leveled by local
airline PAL against LAN's LAN.SN (LFL.N) planned takeover of
TAM Linhas Aereas TAMM4.SA.
Chile's antimonopoly regulator TDLC is probing the deal,
which would create one of the world's biggest airlines, after a
consumer group in Chile questioned it. It is expected to
approve the takeover, and while it is not obliged to wait until
the Constitutional Tribunal has made its own decision, it is
expected to do so.
If the Constitutional Tribunal decides to take up the
complaint, it could take as long as two months to then rule on
whether the basis of the multibillion-dollar deal is valid,
sources close to the deal said.
LAN's Chief Operating Officer Ignacio Cueto said this week
he believed the takeover could be complete by the end of the
year. [ID:nN1E77F1IK]
In Brazil, the deal has already cleared two out of three
antitrust hurdles, and is now waiting on the country's
antitrust council, Cade.
Shares in LAN were 1.29 percent firmer at the Friday
midsession, outperforming Chile's IPSA blue chip index .IPSA,
which was down 0.45 percent.
(Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta and Alexandra Ulmer, editing by
Dave Zimmerman)