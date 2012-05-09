版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 10日 星期四 05:14 BJT

Chile LAN launches share swap to take over Brazil TAM

SANTIAGO May 9 Chile LAN Airlines said on Wednesday it had launched a share swap offer in the final stage of its takeover of Brazil's TAM to create one of the world's biggest airlines.

It added the swap offer would be open until June 11 and the operation would take place on June 12 on Brazil's Bovespa.

