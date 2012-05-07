Chile LAN says Brazil OKs share swap in TAM takeover

UPDATE 2-Toshiba says not aware Westinghouse considering Chapter 11 filing
* Such a filing not an option for Toshiba right now -analyst (Adds analyst comment, detail)
SANTIAGO May 7 Chilean airline LAN said on Monday Brazil's regulator had approved a share swap to take over Brazil's TAM, adding it should be launched within the next 10 days to create one of the world's largest airlines.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission must also approve the swap.
LAN added the takeover should be wrapped up by the end of the first half of the year.
* Such a filing not an option for Toshiba right now -analyst (Adds analyst comment, detail)
* Posts 2nd straight drop in quarterly revenue on China ad curbs
Feb 24 Speciality chemicals maker Sika on Friday posted a 21.8 percent rise in net profit for 2016 and said it will propose an increased dividend for 2016.