公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 12日 星期二 20:45 BJT

Chile's LAN extends share swap for Brazil's TAM

SANTIAGO, June 12 Chile's LAN Airlines said on Tuesday that a share swap to take over B razil's TAM has been extended until June 22, as the transaction did not meet certain requirements.

