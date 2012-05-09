版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 10日 星期四 06:36 BJT

UPDATE 2-Chile LAN launches share swap to take over Brazil TAM

By Moises Avila	
    SANTIAGO, May 9 Chile's LAN Airlines 
 said o n W ednesday it had launched a share swap offer in
the final stage of its takeover of Brazil's TAM to
create LATAM Airlines Group, the largest carrier in Latin
America and one of the world's biggest airlines.	
    The share swap offer started after the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission approved it earlier in the day. Brazil's
regulator gave its stamp of approval on Monday. 	
    "This marks the final stage in the merger of LAN and TAM,"
LAN said in a filing with the Chilean securities regulator,    
adding the swap offer is slated for completion on June 12.	
    The tie-up will create an airline with annual revenue of
$10.4 billion, based on 2010 figures. When the merger plan was
announced in August, the all-stock transaction was worth an
estimated $2.7 billion.	
    "What should happen is a benefit in terms of prices for
Latin American clients, especially those in South America," said
Alfredo Parra, analyst with EuroAmerica. "The (merged) company
should better optimize its resources, be it by increasing seats
on flights (or) bettering cargo distribution." 	
    	
    	
    	
    Chile's supreme court last month rejected appeals by LAN and
TAM to lift conditions imposed on the merger by a local
antitrust regulator. In October, the airlines said they did not
expect those conditions to cut more than $10 million from
savings, which were initially estimated at around $400 million.	
    The merger could result in a higher-than-expected increase
in pre-tax operational revenues of up to $700 million for the
new carrier LATAM, TAM said in a securities filing in January.
 	
    LAN shares fell 0.99 percent on Wednesday, slightly
underperforming Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index,
which fell 0.62 percent.   	
    Shares in TAM rose 0.11 percent in Brazil, where the Bovespa
stock index fell 0.96 percent.	
    One of the few investment grade airlines in the world, LAN
has domestic passenger operations in Argentina, Colombia, Chile,
Ecuador and Peru and cargo operations in the same nations plus
Brazil and Mexico.  	
    LAN's first quarter net profit is expected to fall 22.3
percent on the year, as rising fuel prices and restructuring
costs in Colombia are seen cutting into the carrier's bottom
line despite higher sales, according to analysts polled by
Reuters last month. 	
    LAN is expected to report a net profit of $75.5 million,
down from $97.24 million in the same period last year, according
to the median view of five analysts.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐